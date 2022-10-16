Inter’s revival continued on Sunday with a 2-0 Serie A win over Salernitana after closing in on qualification for the Champions League knockout stages in midweek.

On a high from Wednesday night’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Barcelona, Simone Inzaghi’s side saw off Salernitana at the San Siro thanks to goals either side of half-time from Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella.

Inter are up to seventh after their second straight league win and trail league leaders Atalanta by six points, a gap which will be extended to eight should Napoli beat Bologna later on Sunday.

They are still without the injured Romelu Lukaku and midfield lynchpin Marcelo Brozovic but don’t appear to be missing either as their form has picked up just as Inzaghi’s job seemed in question.

Three wins from their last four matches, including four points taken from Barca in the Champions League which have put them one point away from the last 16, have boosted Inter and sparked Martinez back into life.

