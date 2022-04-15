Inter moved top of Serie A on Friday with a 3-1 win at Spezia which lifted the champions into first place above Milan.

Inter are a point ahead their local rivals thanks to Marcel Brozovic’s superb first-time finish half an hour into the match on the Italian Riviera, a neat flick from Lautaro Martinez in the 73rd minute and an Alexis Sanchez goal deep in stoppage time.

However Milan, who are reportedly to be sold to Bahrain based investment firm Investcorp, will reclaim the summit later on Friday if they beat struggling Genoa at the San Siro.

