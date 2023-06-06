Inter are one match away from becoming European champions for the fourth time after an unlikely run to Istanbul but their financial troubles provide a stark contrast to mega-rich opponents Manchester City.

A resurgent club on the pitch, Inter exemplify the issues affecting Europe’s grand old clubs as a huge debt threatens a club which won Serie A two years ago and could yet win the Champions League.

Looming over Inter is repayment of a 275 million euro ($294 million) emergency loan, taken out with investment fund Oaktree Capital, with a reported interest rate of 10 percent, by Chinese owners Suning two years ago.

Restrictions on capital being taken out of China and the Covid-19 pandemic were a painful double whammy to Inter and led to the club quickly flogging two stars of the 2021 league title win — Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi — for big money and losing coach Antonio Conte.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...