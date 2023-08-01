Inter scored twice late in the second half to come from behind and beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Vitinha gave PSG the lead early in the second half but goals from Sebastiano Esposito and Stefano Sensi in the final 10 minutes gave the Champions League runners-up the win.

Neymar was among PSG’s substitutes but did not come off the bench.

The Brazilian has not played since injuring his right ankle in February and undergoing surgery the following month.

