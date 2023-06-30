Slovakia’s captain Milan Skriniar will leave Inter Milan as a free agent ahead of a move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Serie A club confirmed his departure on Friday.
“Six seasons full of victories and accomplishments: here ends Milan Skriniar’s adventure in the Inter shirt,” Inter said in a short statement.
Skriniar’s Inter contract expires on Friday, after which he will be free to move to French champions PSG.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us