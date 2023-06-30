Slovakia’s captain Milan Skriniar will leave Inter Milan as a free agent ahead of a move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Serie A club confirmed his departure on Friday.

“Six seasons full of victories and accomplishments: here ends Milan Skriniar’s adventure in the Inter shirt,” Inter said in a short statement.

Skriniar’s Inter contract expires on Friday, after which he will be free to move to French champions PSG.

