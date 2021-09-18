Inter bounced back from midweek Champions League disappointment on Saturday with a 6-1 hammering of Bologna which moved the reigning champions top of Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were sucker-punched in the last minute by Real Madrid in Wednesday’s single-goal defeat but made no mistake this time at the San Siro.

They are a point ahead of Roma, AC Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina following a thumping win which came thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicolo Barella, and Matias Vecino and a brace from Edin Dzeko.

Bologna sit seventh on seven points after their first defeat of the season.

