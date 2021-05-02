Inter clinched the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 on Sunday when nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo.
Atalanta played most of the match a man down after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw red after 22 minutes in the Mapei Stadium.
Luis Muriel missed a late penalty that could have given Atalanta a win that would have put Inter’s celebrations on hold but the second-placed Bergamo side are now 13 points behind Inter with four games remaining.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us