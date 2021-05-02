Inter clinched the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 on Sunday when nearest rivals Atalanta were held 1-1 at Sassuolo.

Atalanta played most of the match a man down after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini saw red after 22 minutes in the Mapei Stadium.

Luis Muriel missed a late penalty that could have given Atalanta a win that would have put Inter’s celebrations on hold but the second-placed Bergamo side are now 13 points behind Inter with four games remaining.

