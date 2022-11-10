Inter climbed into the top four in Serie A on Wednesday with a 6-1 thrashing of Bologna, while Atalanta slumped to a third defeat in four games at Lecce.

Seeking a fourth league win in a row, Bologna took the lead at the San Siro through Charalampos Lykogiannis’ deflected shot on 22 minutes.

But Simone Inzaghi’s side responded with goals from Edin Dzeko, Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez before half-time.

Dimarco struck again early in the second half, Hakan Calhanoglu added a fifth from the penalty spot and Robin Gosens completed the rout.

Inter jumped up three places from seventh after Atalanta’s loss and Roma’s 1-1 draw away to Sassuolo.

They are level on points with third-placed Lazio and 11 behind unbeaten leaders Napoli. Inter go to Atalanta on Sunday in their last match before the break for the World Cup.

Juventus could go above Inter on Thursday with a win at bottom side Verona.

