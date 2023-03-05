Inter trimmed Napoli's huge Serie A lead to 15 points with Sunday's straightforward 2-0 win over Lecce, which moved them back into second place.

Goals in each half from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the points against promoted Lecce and slightly closed the gap to Napoli.

However, the league title is still a distant hope despite Napoli's shock home defeat to Lazio on Friday night, Inter's main concern being Champions League football next season.

