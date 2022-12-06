Inter’s week-long training camp in Malta got off to a promising start for Raoul Bellanova who scored his first goal for the club as the youngster found the back of the net in Monday’s friendly 6-1 win over Gżira United.

The highly-rated defender made his first-team debut for the 19-time Italian champions in August, featuring off the bench in the Giuseppe Meazza clash against Cremonese.

On Monday, the 22-year-old right-back used his lightning pace to run behind the defence and meet a raking cross from the right-wing-back Alessandro Bastoni with a header.

“It’s always a great feeling to score a goal albeit in a friendly,” Bellanova told the Times of Malta.

“We are working hard and well. I’m satisified,” he added.

