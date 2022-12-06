Inter’s week-long training camp in Malta got off to a promising start for Raoul Bellanova who scored his first goal for the club as the youngster found the back of the net in Monday’s friendly 6-1 win over Gżira United.
The highly-rated defender made his first-team debut for the 19-time Italian champions in August, featuring off the bench in the Giuseppe Meazza clash against Cremonese.
On Monday, the 22-year-old right-back used his lightning pace to run behind the defence and meet a raking cross from the right-wing-back Alessandro Bastoni with a header.
“It’s always a great feeling to score a goal albeit in a friendly,” Bellanova told the Times of Malta.
“We are working hard and well. I’m satisified,” he added.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us