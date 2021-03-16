Inter’s defender Milan Skriniak is one of the Serie A players included in Stefan Tarkovic’s Slovakia squad for the opening World Cup qualifiers, which they will commence away at Cyprus on March 24.

Slovakia will host Malta in their second game three days later before rubbing shoulders with Russia on March 30.

Four players from Italy’s top-flight were called up namely Skriniar – 33 caps with Slovakia – Miroslav Lobotka of Napoli, Parma’s Juraj Kucka and Lukas Haraslin who has played nine Serie A games with Sassuolo this season.

