Inter coach Simone Inzaghi insisted his side were unlucky to lose Saturday’s Champions League final after going down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against overwhelming favourites Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.
“We do have regrets because defeat is the worst thing in sport but I have to congratulate my lads,” Inzaghi said after the final was decided by a solitary second-half goal from Rodri.
“They are very disappointed but they should be very proud of the way they played.
“We didn’t deserve to lose. We played against a top team, absolutely, but Inter also played a great final.”
The Italian side were surprise finalists, reaching this stage for the first time since they won it in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.
