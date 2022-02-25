Inter Milan failed to capitalise on AC Milan’s home draw against Udinese on Friday with a goalless draw at Genoa which allowed their local rivals to stay top of Serie A.

Champions Inter would have moved level on 57 points with Milan had they won at relegation strugglers Genoa but could not make the most of long spells of dominance at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and stay two points off the lead.

Napoli can now reclaim the summit on goal difference with a win at Champions League-chasing Lazio on Sunday night before they host Milan next weekend.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.