Inter stayed perfect in Serie A as they won 2-0 at Cagliari in the last match of the second round on Monday.

Inter dominated the first 30 minutes and scored the goals they needed for the win.

Right wing back Denzel Dumfries ran onto a cunning through ball by Marcus Thuram after 21 minutes and placed a low cross-shot past goalie Boris Radunovic.

After 30 minutes, Lautaro Martinez, who had earlier hit a post, leapt to control a pass from Federico Dimarco with his toe, sidestepped two defenders and left Radunovic flat-footed with a low shot inside near the post.

With three goals in two matches, the Argentina striker joined Olivier Giroud of AC Milan and Victor Osimhen of Napoli at the top of the scorers’ charts.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com