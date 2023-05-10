Inter have one foot in the Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over Milan in a pulsating last-four derby.

Inter have the upper hand ahead of Tuesday’s second leg of the biggest Milan derby of a generation thanks to early strikes from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were deserving winners at the San Siro after creating the bulk of the opportunities and barely letting Milan have a sniff in front of goal.

Inter could have won by a wider margin as Hakan Calhanoglu smashed a shot off the post and Dzeko wasted a great chance early in the second half, but they are still heavy favourites to reach the final of Europe’s top club competition for the first time since they last won it 13 years ago.

