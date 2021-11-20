Inter’s defence of their Serie A title will be tested again on Sunday as they await league leaders Napoli hoping to close the seven-point gap between themselves and top spot.
Simone Inzaghi’s side trail both Napoli and city rivals AC Milan, both unbeaten and cheek by jowl at the summit, after a series of big matches marked by missed chances and gutting refereeing decisions.
Inter drew their derby with Milan before the international break after missing a penalty and wasting several opportunities to secure a win before a late rally from their rivals almost cost them the match.
