Serie A giants Inter will be facing Premier League side Gżira United in a friendly on December 5 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Times of Malta had reported earlier this month, that the 2021 Italian champions were set to make the trip to Malta next month for a short camp to give the members of the first-team that were not selected for the 2022 World Cup the opportunity to step up their fitness ahead of the Italian championship restart in January.

Inter are due to arrive in Malta on December 4 and during their stay in Malta they are planning two play two friendly matches.

The Times of Malta had already revealed that the Nerazzurri were set to face Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on December 7 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

