Having crashed out of Europe and the Coppa Italia, Inter Milan’s season didn’t look too rosy a few months ago. Then in the first three months of the year, key victories against Juventus, Lazio and a three-nil victory against city rivals Milan put them right on top of the standings. And in their last game, they stretched their lead to six points – while Milan could only draw against Udinese, Inter won 1-2 against Parma at the Tardini Stadium.

Inter’s next game will be a challenging one as they host Atalanta at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

On paper, Inter start as favourites – and they are determined to end Juventus’ domination in Serie A. Antonio Conte’s side may not have been very active in the January transfer market – yet three players who were previously not performing to their standards are now shining. Christian Eriksen is looking closer to the midfield maestro we admired at Tottenham; Ivan Perisic is having some very strong performances; and Alexis Sanchez scored twice against Parma.

Moreover, all departments are looking good – as shown by the nerazzurri’s six consecutive wins. Inter’s defence – led by Alessandro Bastoni – is rock solid, the midfield has gelled well, and up front there is that dynamic duo of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. The two are delivering assists and scoring goals – with the Belgian on fire.

Atalanta are sitting in fourth place, with 49 points, 10 behind Inter. La Dea is looking good – their last domestic outing against Crotone ended in a 5-1 victory, which helped them stay in the Champions League berth.

Moreover, in their European outing against Real Madrid, they only suffered a one-nil loss, which came about also thanks to an early red card. Atalanta are particularly lethal up front, with Josip Iličić and Colombian duo Muriel and Zapata scoring at will. They will surely be a threat to Inter’s back line. And Gian Piero Gasperini always performs well against Inter – possibly fuelled by his failed coaching experience with the nerazzurri.

Both teams are strong in attack, and it’s difficult to imagine the game ending in a stalemate. In fact, Meridianbet has both teams to score at 1.57. The 2.5 over on goals has odds of 1.66 – and over 3.5 goals has odds of 2.60.

Overall Inter have a slight advantage at 2.15, with Atalanta’s away victory at 3.40 and a draw at 3.60.

