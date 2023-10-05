Inter fans will greet their former idol Romelu Lukaku later this month with a deafening din from 50,000 whistles which will be handed out for their team’s home clash with Roma.

The Curva Nord group of hardcore ultras said in a fanzine issued before Tuesday’s Champions League win over Benfica that they would distribute the whistles to fans around the ground and express their feelings of betrayal at the Belgium striker.

Lukaku, on loan at Roma from Chelsea, was released by Inter reportedly after he was discovered trying to secure a move to arch-rivals Juventus despite professing his love for Inter.

“October 29 is the day to mark in red, to make heard our disgust at someone who turned his back on us in the most shameful manner possible,” said the fans in their statement.

