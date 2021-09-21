Inter moved top of Serie A on Tuesday after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 at Fiorentina and underline their desire to keep hold of the league title.

Simone Inzaghi’s side came away from an intense match against a revitalised Viola in Florence with all three points thanks to second-half strikes from Matteo Darmian, Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic which overturned Riccardo Sottil’s opener for the hosts.

The champions are unbeaten in their first five games and sit first with 13 points, one ahead of Napoli who are at Sampdoria on Thursday looking to maintain their 100 percent start to the campaign.

