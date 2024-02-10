Inter continued their march to the Serie A title on Saturday after battling back to beat Roma 4-2 to extend their league lead over Juventus to seven points.

Marcus Thuram was key to Inter’s win at a soaking Stadio Olimpico in Rome as, with his team trailing at half-time, the France attacker made it two goals each shortly after the break and forced the Angelino own goal which put Inter ahead in the 56th minute.

Alessandro Bastoni finished Roma off in stoppage time with a first-time strike at the end of a counter-attack as the hosts pushed for a leveller.

“They ate us alive in the first half... but in the second half we went out there and showed everyone who we are,” Bastoni told DAZN.

