16-time Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg end their short training camp in Malta with a highly anticipated friendly against Serie A giants Inter on Wednesday.

The match, taking place at the Tony Bezzina stadium (kick-off: 6PM), will be the finale to the first round of matches of the 2022/23 season in which Salzburg currently lead the Austrian Bundesliga standings – six points ahead of rivals Sturm Graz – and will be hoping for a place in the Europa League knockouts with a win over Roma in the playoff round in February.

Salzburg may have not been the first name Maltese football supporters would have imagined to be visiting the island this year, but coach Matthias Jaissel believes this could be the perfect send-off for his players ahead of the winter break.

“We’re pretty happy here in Malta with perfect conditions – the weather’s perfect and so is the pitch,” Jaissel told a press conference on Tuesday.

More details here...