Inter Milan handed local rivals AC Milan the advantage in the Serie A title race on Sunday despite snatching a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Torino, as Napoli leapfrogged them into second place with a 2-1 win at Verona.

Alexis Sanchez hit the leveller in the third minute of stoppage time of a entertaining encounter in Turin which left Inter in third, four points behind Milan.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have a game in hand, but they are now looking over their shoulders at Juventus, who are only three points behind their old rivals in fourth after stringing together a 14-match unbeaten run.

