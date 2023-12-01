Inter defend their slender lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday when they travel to reigning champions Napoli with Juventus breathing down their necks.

Simone Inzaghi’s side maintained their two-point advantage over Juve with last weekend’s scrappy draw in Turin but have another tough test in Naples to complete what has been a tricky week.

Inter travel south on Sunday after Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Benfica as they plough through a punishing schedule aiming to be top gun both at home and abroad.

Their second string coming back from three goals down at the Estadio da Luz gave them a good chance of finishing top of Group F, and the heavy squad rotation Inzaghi decided to implement for the draw in Portugal means his top performers should be fresh for domestic action at the weekend.

