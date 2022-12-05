INTER 6

Bellanova 17; Asllani 26

Calhanoglu 39; Gosens 41

Dimarco 70; Mkhitaryan 89

GZIRA UNITED 1

Jefferson 32

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov (65 D. Cassar) (86 K. Zammit), G. Bohrer (86 N. Taliana), A. Borg (86 H. Kabar), L. Tabone (86 M. Alouzi), N. Muscat, S. Pisani (46 M. Dias), Z. Scerri (46 C. Gauci), L. Riascos (86 D. Pace), R. Correa (46 T. Kolega), B. Borg (65 T. Espindola), Jefferson(46 M. Maia).

INTER

S. Handanovic (64 A. Cordaz), R. Gagliardini (46 F. Dimarco), R. Gosens (46 D. Curatolo), E. Dzeko (46 N. Barella), R. Bellanova (76 N. Biral), K. Asllani (64 A. Stankovic), F. Acerbi (76 T. Guercio), H. Calhanoglu (46 H. Mkhitaryan), M. Skriniar (76 S. Di Pentima), V. Carboni (64 N. Iliev), A. Bastoni (64 A. Fontanarossa).

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Italian giants Inter defeated Gzira United 6-1 in the first of two friendly matches for Simone Inzaghi’s side as part of a mini-training camp in Malta.

In fact, this visit was a perfect treat for the Inter fans who flocked to the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Although players like Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku and goalkeeper Andre Onana did not make the trip to Malta, the Inter line-up featured a number of established players like goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, Robin Gosens, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar and Edin Dzeko, among others.

Gżira coach Darren Abdilla took the opportunity to field almost all the players in his squad to play a part in the game, making no less than 11 changes during the second half.

Inter went close after just six minutes when off a cross by Roberto Gagliardini, Edin Dzeko had a shot from close range neutralised by Darijan Zarkov.

The Nerazzurri managed to take the lead on 17 minutes. Alessandro Bastoni delivered a cross and Raoul Bellanova headed past the Gżira goalkeeper.

