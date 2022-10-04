Inter Milan are teetering on the brink of full-blown crisis as they prepare for the visit of Barcelona to the San Siro, which will likely have a huge bearing on their chances of making the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Saturday’s home defeat at the hands of Roma, guided by Inter legend Jose Mourinho no less, left Simone Inzaghi’s side eight points off the pace in the Serie A title race and wondering what shape their season will take.

It was their fourth loss of the league season and dreadful preparation for the Tuesday’s showdown at the San Siro, where Inter and Barca will tussle for second place in Group C.

