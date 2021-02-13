The pursuit of Serie A leaders AC Milan heats up this weekend, as Juventus and Inter face key matches after clashing on and off the pitch midweek.

Champions Juve, who travel to Napoli on Saturday, knocked Inter out of the Italian Cup with a dogged goalless draw at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday which gave them a 2-1 aggregate win over their fiercest rivals.

Inter coach Antonio Conte appeared to show the finger to Juve’s directors at half-time, while footage from broadcaster RAI at the end of the match showed Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli apparently telling Conte to “shut up”.

