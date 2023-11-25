Inter and Juventus face off on Sunday in a clash between Serie A’s two title favourites and historic rivals, as Walter Mazzarri begins his second reign at troubled Napoli.

Two points ahead of Juve after 12 matches, leaders Inter have had a dream season so far as they look comfortably Italy’s best team and have ensured passage to the Champions League knockouts with two matches to spare.

Now they begin a brutal run of fixtures against a Juve team which has become the distillation of Massimiliano Allegri’s hyper-pragmatic style of football — hard on the eyes and even harder to break down.

With Milan and champions Napoli both faltering Juve are Inter’s closest challengers and have the benefit, thanks to last season’s accounting controversies, of having no European football clogging up their calendar.

