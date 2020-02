Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has suffered a fractured finger in training, the Serie A team confirmed on Monday.

The 35-year-old team captain missed Sunday's 2-0 win at Udinese after hurting his left hand and is in doubt for Sunday's Milan derby.

"(Scans) showed a hairline fracture to his little finger," Inter said in a statement. "His condition will be reassessed on a daily basis."

Inter are second in the Serie A table three points behind reigning champions Juventus.