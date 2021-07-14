Inter will launch their bid to defend their Serie A title at home against Genoa on the weekend of August 21-22, according to the 2020/21 calendar unveiled on Wednesday.
Inter ended Juventus’s nine-year reign last season, lifting the Serie A title for the first time since 2010.
They were led to the title by Antonio Conte but next season will be coached by former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.
Serie A runners-up AC Milan also face a Genoa club as they open at Sampdoria, while third-placed Atalanta are at Torino, who avoided relegation last campaign.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us