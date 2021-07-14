Inter will launch their bid to defend their Serie A title at home against Genoa on the weekend of August 21-22, according to the 2020/21 calendar unveiled on Wednesday.

Inter ended Juventus’s nine-year reign last season, lifting the Serie A title for the first time since 2010.

They were led to the title by Antonio Conte but next season will be coached by former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.

Serie A runners-up AC Milan also face a Genoa club as they open at Sampdoria, while third-placed Atalanta are at Torino, who avoided relegation last campaign.

