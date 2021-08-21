Inter kicked off their Italian league title defence by cruising past Genoa 4-0 in the opening match of the new Serie A season.

Goals from Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Arturo Vidal and Edin Dzeko gave Inter the perfect start to the new season in front of just over 27,000 spectators at the San Siro as crowds return to stadiums in Italy.

In Saturday’s other early match Sassuolo won an entertaining contest at Verona 3-2.

Inter had a difficult summer with financial problems leading to coach Antonio Conte’s departure and the sale of star players Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, but they played as though their troubles were behind them under new boss Simone Inzaghi.

