Lautaro Martinez equalised with two minutes of normal time left and Francesco Acerbi headed the winner deep into extra time as Inter Milan beat Parma 2-1 on Tuesday in the Italian Cup.

Cup holders Inter fell behind to their visitors from Serie B Parma.

Stanko Juric came on after 26 minutes to replace injured Dennis Man and smashed the opening goal from outside the penalty area after 38 minutes.

Inter were without a host of possible starters, including Romelu Lukaku, Marcelo Brozovic, Samir Handanovic and Nicolo Barella.

They failed to manage a strike on target in the first half to test 44-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was returning for Parma after a long injury.

