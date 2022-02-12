Inter Milan maintained their one-point lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at title rivals Napoli which gives AC Milan the chance to claim top spot.

Edin Dzeko’s powerful 47th-minute equaliser in a pulsating match was enough for Simone Inzaghi’s team to earn a point in Naples, after Lorenzo Insigne had overtaken Diego Maradona in Napoli’s all-time scoring charts with an early penalty.

Inter were good value for their point after initially being battered from pillar to post, but have left the door open for AC Milan, who are two points behind Inter in third, to take the summit with a win over Sampdoria in Sunday’s early match.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.