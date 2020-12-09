Inter are counting on prolific striker Romelu Lukaku to power the former three-time winners into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday in a must-win clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Belgian scored a double in a 3-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach last time out to keep the Italian giants alive in the continental competition whose knockout rounds they have not reached since the 2011-2012 season.

Bottom of Group B, Inter need to win at the San Siro and for ‘Gladbach and Real Madrid not to draw their match.

“I’ve never played so well in my life,” said Lukaku after bagging four goals in as many European games this season.

In total, the Belgian has scored 12 goals in 13 games this season, including the opener at the weekend in a 3-1 Serie A win over Bologna.

