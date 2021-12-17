Inter will attempt to pull clear of Milan as they travel to struggling Salernitana in Serie A this weekend while their title rivals host a Napoli smarting from back-to-back defeats.

Champions Inter are one point ahead of Milan who on Sunday face a tricky tie against fourth-placed Napoli, just four points off top spot but losing impetus in their push for a first Scudetto in 32 years.

Simone Inzaghi’s leaders travel south to Salernitana, who are bottom of the league with their top-flight future in doubt even before the season ends.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta