Reigning champions Inter Milan suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season and caused a long delay after being angered by a Felipe Anderson goal as they lost 3-1 to Lazio on Saturday.

Anderson tapped home a rebound in the 81st minute to put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the Stadio Olimpico, with the Inter players furious that Lazio had not stopped play due to Federico Dimarco being down injured.

But Lazio were under no obligation to stop and Dimarco had hit the floor before Inter continued attacking themselves.

Five yellow cards were dished out in the aftermath as the away side’s protests stopped play for several minutes, with visiting full-back Denzel Dumfries perhaps lucky to only be booked.

