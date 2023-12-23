Lautaro Martinez and Federico Dimarco will both miss Inter’s festive fixture with Lecce after picking up thigh strains, the Serie A leaders said.

Inter said that Serie A’s leading goalscorer Martinez and Italy left-back Dimarco underwent tests on Friday which revealed left thigh strains suffered during Wednesday’s Italian Cup defeat to Bologna.

Inter added that the condition of both players would be assessed over the next few days, ruling them out of Saturday’s pre-Christmas clash at the San Siro.

Italian media report that the pair will be out of action until the new year, with another round of matches coming next weekend.

