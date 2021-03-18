Inter's Serie A match this weekend against Sassuolo was postponed on the orders of local health authorities on Thursday because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club, the Italian league leaders confirmed.

Defender Stefan de Vrij and midfielder Matias Vecino have contracted the virus following the positive cases of defender Danilo D’Ambrosio and goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic earlier this week.

Faced with these new cases, local health authorities in Milan ordered the “immediate suspension of any type of team activity for four days until Sunday inclusive,” Inter said. That would include Saturday’s match against Sassuolo in San Siro.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta