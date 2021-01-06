Inter missed a chance to move top of Serie A on Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria which ended their eight-match winning streak.
Alexis Sanchez missed an early penalty for Antonio Conte’s side who were tripped up by goals from former Inter players Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde.
Second-placed Inter stay one point behind Serie A leaders AC Milan who host champions Juventus later on Wednesday.
