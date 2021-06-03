Serie A champions Inter Milan have named Simone Inzaghi as their new coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, the club announced on Thursday.

Former Lazio boss and Italy international Inzaghi, 45, has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro.

Eight of the clubs that finished in the top 10 of Serie A have changed coach since the end of the season.

Inzaghi, the younger brother of former Juventus and AC Milan striker Filippo, left Lazio last week after a five-year spell in charge, turning down an offer of a contract extension to instead take up the challenge at Inter.

