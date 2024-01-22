Inter can send “a strong message” to their Serie A title rivals in the Italian Supercup coach Simone Inzaghi said on Sunday in Riyadh, “but we need to focus on this trophy”.

Inter face last year’s champions Napoli in Riyadh on Monday. By then they could have lost first place in Serie A to Juventus who visit Lecce on Sunday evening.

“Finals are always great to play and are there to be won,” he said, adding: “The league campaign will be fascinating.”

Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday and Inter beat Lazio, also 3-0, the next day to reach the final.

