Inter Milan kept their lead in the Serie A title race thanks to a tight 2-1 win over Lazio on Sunday, while Juventus pulled off an incredible comeback to sink a distraught Roma 4-3.

Milan Skriniar thumped home the decisive goal with a towering header from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross in the 67th minute to put Inter back one point ahead of AC Milan, who had moved into first place after a 3-0 win at Venezia in Sunday’s early match.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have a game in hand on their local rivals after their match at Bologna on Thursday was not played due to Covid infections among the opposition squad.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.