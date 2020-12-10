Inter crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the third consecutive season on Wednesday after a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro.
Antonio Conte’s side had needed a win to advance to the last 16 along with Spanish side Real Madrid.
But the Italians finished bottom of their group with just one win, last week’s 3-2 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach, having also played out a goalless draw in Ukraine.
Real Madrid went through to the knockout phase as Group B winners after a 2-0 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach with the Germans also advancing in second place.
