Inter still have a say in this season’s Serie A title race after winning 2-1 at Udinese on Sunday to stay two points behind league leaders Milan.

Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez made sure that the champions bounced back from Wednesday’s traumatic defeat at Bologna and stayed on the heels of Milan who earlier were fired to a 1-0 win over Fiorentina by Rafael Leao.

Milan need seven points from their final three games to snatch the Scudetto from their local rivals as they have the better of the two league derbies with Inter, meaning the seven-time European champions would stay ahead of Inter should they end up locked on the same points.

