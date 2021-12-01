Inter moved to within one point of Serie A pacesetters Napoli on Wednesday after comfortably seeing off Spezia 2-0, while Roma crashed to a miserable 1-0 defeat at Bologna.

Roberto Gagliardini and Lautaro Martinez struck in each half for Inter at a freezing San Siro as Simone Inzaghi’s side jumped above AC Milan in second place ahead of their city rivals’ match at struggling Genoa in one of two late fixtures.

It extends Inter’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games and was their fourth win on the bounce with a much-changed line-up as Inzaghi shuffled his deck with a host of defensive injuries and a trip to Roma coming on Saturday.

Inter’s hot streak has them right on the heels of Napoli, who are at Sassuolo at the same time as Milan face club legend Andriy Shevchenko at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

