Inter Milan announced on Wednesday that they had posted a loss of €140 million for the 2021-22 season, a significant reduction in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The loss, which Inter say in a statement was due to virus restrictions still being in place for the first half of last campaign, was around €105 million less than the previous season’s record losses.

Revenue was also up 75 million euros on the previous season to €439.6 million.

