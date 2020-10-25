Inter have questioned the positive coronavirus test which ruled out defender Achraf Hakimi before their Champions League stalemate midweek.

The Moroccan international missed the 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach after testing positive hours before kick-off.

The 21-year-old, who was asymptomatic, had tested negative the morning of the match and twice since.

