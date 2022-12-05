Italian giants Inter and Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg flew to Malta on Sunday night ahead of a short training camp on our islands this week.

Inter arrived in Malta on Sunday evening with a 27-man squad spearheaded by coach Simone Inzaghi who will be using the five-day camp here to step up the fitness of the players who were not involved in the 2022 World Cup that is being played in Qatar ahead of the Serie A restart early in January.

Maltese football fans will have the opportunity to watch the Italian side closely on Monday when they play the first of two friendly matches on Monday when they face Maltese Premier League side at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, with the game kicking off at 6pm.

The Nerazzurri will be again in action on Wednesday when they will then face Red Bull Salzburg at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in a second friendly that also starts at 6pm.

Click here for full story