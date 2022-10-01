Inter Milan host Roma on Saturday with both sides looking to get their seasons back on track after bumpy starts which have left them off the pace in the Serie A title race.

Five points behind unbeaten front-runners Napoli and Atalanta, Inter have a huge few days coming up with the visits of both Jose Mourinho’s team and then Barcelona on Tuesday, hugely important for their chances of making the Champions League knockout stages.

Inter have already lost four times in nine games across Serie A and Europe and their last outing — slumping to a 3-1 defeat at surprise package Udinese — led to questions about coach Simone Inzaghi’s future.

Click here for full story.