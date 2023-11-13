A magnificent long-range strike from Federico Dimarco set up Inter for a 2-0 win over Frosinone on Sunday that sent them back top of Serie A ahead of the international break.

Among Inter’s title rivals, only Juventus won over the weekend. The pair meet in the next round of matches in Turin.

A gap is opening below the two traditional giants, after AC Milan and Napoli continued to lose ground.

Simone Inzaghi’s joyful Inter side have won ten of 12 games and have 31 points, with Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus on 29. AC Milan are third on 23 after letting slip a 2-0 lead over Lecce. Defending champions Napoli have 21 after losing to Empoli.

Such is the confidence at Inter, that Dimarco shot shortly after crossing the halfway-line from the left touchline, his arcing shot dropping under the crossbar and into the Frosinone goal with ‘keeper Stefano Turati clutching at air.

